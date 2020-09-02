SBI comes out with VRS plan

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
State Bank of India has decided to introduce ‘Second Innings Tap – Voluntary Retirement Scheme – 2020 (SITVRS-2020) to optimise human resources and costs. It will be kept open for three months from December 1 to February-end every year
As per the proposed eligibility criteria, a total of 11,565 officers (from the Junior Management Grade Scale – I to the Top Executive Grade Special Scale-I) and 18,625 award staff (clerical and sub-staff) members will be eligible for the Scheme.
As per estimates based on July 2020 month’s salary, India’s largest bank expects net saving of ₹2,170.85 crore if 30 per cent of the eligible employees opt for retirement under the scheme. As at March-end 2020, SBI had 2,49,448 employees on its rolls.
SBI, in its fourth quarter FY20 analyst presentation, had emphasised on the need to control overheads and staff costs, and improve productivity.
The scheme will be open to all permanent officers and award staff (including those from erstwhile associate banks and erstwhile Bharatiya Mahila Bank), who have put in 25 years of service and completed 55 years of age as on the date of application; officers who missed three or more promotion opportunity in present scale; on mobility ground/ mobility restriction for self or as care taker.
Employees opting for VRS will be paid an ex-gratia amounting to 50 per cent of salary for the residual period of service (up to the date of superannuation), subject to a maximum of 18 months last drawn salary.
As per the objectives of the scheme, it provides an option and ‘respectable’ exit route to the employees who have reached a level of saturation in their career; may not be at the peak of their performance; have some personal issues or want to pursue their personal/professional life outside of bank; have better opportunities elsewhere.
The bank wants to have a balanced age profile providing for mobility, training, development of skills and succession planning to higher positions. The VRS scheme will be used as a balancing tool for yearly manpower planning exercise.
Employees opting for VRS will be eligible for engagement/re-employment in the bank after a cooling period of two years from the date of retirement.
KS Krishna, General Secretary, All India SBI Employees Association, said: “At this juncture, we advise our Members and also all our colleagues to decide not to fall prey to any measure that induce the Employees to leave their hard-earned, precious jobs.
“Trade Unions and workforce in SBI have a greater role to play in containing the ongoing unbridled outsourcing of jobs and processes, for ensuring jobs for the present and future generations.”
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
₹1127 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,100 as it has ...
The stock of Tata Consumer rebounded sharply in yesterday’s session after witnessing a fall on Monday. It has ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...