SBI cuts lending rates by 10 bps

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Even with the Reserve Bank of India holding repo rates, the State Bank of India has cut lending rates by 10 basis points across all tenors effective December 10. 

After the latest cut, SBI's one-year MCLR comes down to 7.90 per cent per annum from 8 per cent per annum. The change will come into effect from December 10, 2019.

This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR by SBI this fiscal. 

