Money & Banking

SBI cuts lending rates by 75 bps

Mumbai | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

Our Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, said it will pass on the entire 75 basis points cut (bps) in repo rate to its borrowers availing loans linked to External Benchmark linked lending rate (EBR) as well as Repo Linked Lending rate (RLLR).

India’s largest bank has also decided to cut retail term deposit rates and bulk term deposit rates by 20 to 50 bps and 50 to 100 bps, respectively, across tenors.

The new lending and deposit rates are effective from April 1, 2020, and March 28, 2020, respectively.

The EBR has been reduced to 7.05 per cent from 7.80 per cent. The RLLR has been reduced to 6.65 per cent from 7.40 per cent. Consequently, the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on eligible home loan accounts (linked to EBR/RLLR) get cheaper by around ₹52 per ₹1 lakh on a 30-year loan.

SBI, in a statement, said the decision on MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate) will be taken when the ALCO (asset-liability management committee) meets next month. The impact of recent RBI policy measures and reduction in bank’s deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR, it added.

Published on March 27, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI cuts lending rates by 75 basis points