SBI cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to reduce its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) in the shorter tenors — up to three months — with effect from July 10.

This is the 14th consecutive reduction in the bank’s MCLR, SBI said in a statement.

With this revision, SBI’s MCLR up to three months’ tenor comes down to 6.65 per cent, which is on par with its EBLR (external benchmark-based lending rate).

This move will boost credit off-take and revive demand, the statement said. Currently, SBI's one-year benchmark MCLR is at 7 per cent.