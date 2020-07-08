Money & Banking

SBI cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 08, 2020 Published on July 08, 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to reduce its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) in the shorter tenors — up to three months — with effect from July 10.

This is the 14th consecutive reduction in the bank’s MCLR, SBI said in a statement.

With this revision, SBI’s MCLR up to three months’ tenor comes down to 6.65 per cent, which is on par with its EBLR (external benchmark-based lending rate).

This move will boost credit off-take and revive demand, the statement said. Currently, SBI's one-year benchmark MCLR is at 7 per cent.

Published on July 08, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps for shorter tenors