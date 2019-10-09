Money & Banking

State Bank of India cuts MCLR rate to 8.05 per cent

PTI Mumbai | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

The rate will be effective from October 10

 

State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday announced reduction in its marginal cost of funds-based lending (MCLR) rate by 10 basis points across all tenors, effective October 10.

This is the sixth time that the country’s largest lender has cut its MCLR or minimum lending rate in the current financial year. The rate reduction is not applicable to the repo-linked loans.

“In view of the festival season and extending the benefits to customers across all segments, we have reduced our MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors,” the bank said in a statement.

With this reduction, the one-year MCLR, to which all the lending rates are linked to, is set at 8.05 per cent, against 8.15 per cent earlier.

The cut in MCLR follows a 25 bps reduction in repo rate by the RBI last week.

