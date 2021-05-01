SBI cuts minimum interest rate on home loans up to ₹30 lakh to 6.70 per cent

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
State Bank of India (SBI) has cut the minimum interest rate at which its home loans up to ₹30 lakh will start from 6.95 per cent to 6.70 per cent.
The new interest rate is effective from May 1, 2021.
The home loan rate cut comes exactly a month after the bank hiked the minimum interest rate on home loans by 25 basis points (bps) from 6.70 per cent to 6.95 per cent.
For home loans above ₹30 lakh and up to ₹75 lakh, the interest rate will start at 6.95 per cent. For big-ticket home loans above ₹75 lakh, the interest rate will be 7.05 per cent, India’s largest bank said in a statement.
SBI said women borrowers will get a special concession of 5 basis points (bps). Further, a 5 bps concession is being offered as a digital incentive to customers applying for home loans via YONO digital banking platform. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.
CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking) said, “The affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present home loan interest rate offerings, which reduce the EMI (equated monthly installment) amounts substantially. I am sure these measures will give a fillip to the real estate industry too.”
SBI had hiked the minimum interest rate on home loans by 25 basis points (bps) from 6.70 per cent to 6.95 per cent with effect from April 1, 2021.
After SBI upped the minimum interest rate at which it will offer home loans last month, Kotak Mahindra Bank, in a statement issued on April 12, 2021, said it will continue its special interest rate on home loans of 6.65 per cent per annum.
“In the interest of consumers and on the back of strong demand trends, Kotak continues to offer possibly the lowest home loan interest rate in the market,” it said the statement, adding that the rate is applicable across all loan amounts.
“Both fresh home loan applicants and balance transfer cases are eligible for interest rates beginning at 6.65 per cent per annum. Interest rates are linked to borrowers’ credit score and the Loan to Value ratio,” Kotak Mahindra Bank further said.
