SBI cuts savings bank deposit rate

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
State Bank of India has cut its savings bank (SB) deposit rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 3 per cent to 2.75 per cent. Simultaneously, India’s largest bank has also reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 bps across all tenors.
These rate cuts come as the banking system is awash with liquidity and the appetite for credit is lacklustre.
The SB rate cut will be effective from April 15, 2020. The MCLR cut will be effective from 10, 2020.
The bank, in a statement, said one year MCLR will come down to 7.40 per cent from 7.75 per cent. In FY2020, the Bank has cut MCLR 10 times consecutively. The latest MCLR cut is the first one in FY2021 and the eleventh consecutive cut since FY2020.
Consequently, EMIs (equated monthly installments) on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by around Rs. 24 per Rs 1 lakh on a 30 year loan.
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) seemed like fashionable jargon, until it landed uninvited ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...