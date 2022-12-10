The State Bank of India has sanctioned a donation of ₹4.26 crore to rejuvenate seven major lakes in the Kolar district of Karnataka.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, SBI will undertake the rejuvenation of seven major lakes - Manjalanagara Amnikere and S Vadigepallikere in Srinivaspura Taluk, Peddapallikerein KGF, Tambihallikere and Channegowdanakere in Kolar Taluk, C Hosurkere in Mulabagal Taluk and Rajalukere (WS) in Bangarpet Taluk of Kolar District- said the bank in a press release. The activity would include bund development and channel development for the seven lakes.

Related Stories SBI’s personal loans portfolio crosses ₹5 lakh cr mark SBI underscored that personal banking advances jumped from ₹4 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore in just 12 months READ NOW

Earlier this year, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman chose Kolar district, as the district for implementing the rejuvenation of lakes under the Amruth Sarovar Yojana. As a part of this, 75 tanks or lakes would undergo rejuvenation work (de-silting, bund strengthening, channel work, etc.), using resources from MGNREGA, the FM’s MPLADS funds, and also a component of CSR.