SBI employees’ union disappointed over leave taken by disabled, pregnant employees during coronavirus being classified as ‘sick leave’

The employees and officers’ unions of State Bank of India (SBI) have expressed disappointment with the classification of the absence from work of employees with disabilities and pregnant employees during the current period of Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown as “sick leave”.

India’s largest bank has classified the period of absence of “visually impaired/ physically handicapped employees/ pregnant employees/ employees with serious ailments or high health risk exempted from duty” as “sick leave”, as per a circular.

KS Krishna, General Secretary, All India State Bank of India Employees’ Association, said denying special leave to the aforementioned category of employees, who deserve care and compassion, is unfair.

Treating the absence of the aforementioned category of employees as sick leave has created angst amongst the employees/ officials ‘exempted’ from attending office, said Soumya Datta, General Secretary, All India State Bank Officers’ Federation.

Referring to the bank treating the period of absence of employees on home quarantine on doctor’s advice as ‘sick leave’, Krishna said special leave may be sanctioned instead of sick leave as they may have contracted the coronavirus while attending office or during commute to attend office.

“It is natural, humane and equitable that whenever an officer is advised to go on home quarantine by medical professionals, the bank may please look into them with compassion and empathy and consider sanctioning special leave and such absence should not be treated as sick leave,” said Datta.

SBI is considering the period of absence of employees who went out of station for other than official work but were not able to travel back to headquarters as privilege leave, as per the circular.

“Such employees could not travel back not on account of their fault or will. Employees have gone (on leave) after properly informing the bank and availing leave. There are also employees and officers who were advised by the bank to go vacation leave. Special leave must be given in such cases,” Krishna said.

Datta felt that either special leave must be sanctioned in such cases or as a special one-time arrangement in the current unprecedented situation in the country, the officers who are stuck in their home town/ elsewhere may be deputed to a nearby branch/ administrative office so that the bank is able to get their services at this critical juncture and at the same time their leave balance remains unaffected.

The unions have sought amendments to the circular keeping in view the prevailing situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has written to the Department of Financial Services requesting it to issue instructions to all banks/ financial institutions emphasising that employees with disabilities should be exempted from duty during lockdown period and such period of absence may be treated as ‘special leave without loss of pay’.