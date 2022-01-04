SBI enhances IMPS transaction limit to ₹5 lakh

State Bank of India (SBI) has enhanced the limit on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions from ₹2lakh to ₹5 lakh with nil charges on transactions via digital channels – internet banking/mobile banking, including YONO.

The enhancement in the IMPS limit comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement on October 8, 2021, that the per transaction limit for IMPS transactions would be increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for channels other than SMS and IVRS. In the case of IMPS at branch channels, SBI said there is no change in the service charges.

Other charges

While there are no charges for IMPS transactions up to ₹1,000 at branches, the bank is currently charging ₹2 plus GST for transactions above ₹1,000 and up to ₹10,000, ₹4 plus GST for transactions above ₹10,000 and up to ₹1 lakh, and ₹12 plus GST or transactions above ₹1 lakh and up to ₹2 lakh.

With effect from February 1, 2022, SBI will introduce a new slab – ₹2 lakh and up to ₹5 lakh – for IMPS transactions at branches and it will charge ₹20 plus GST. The bank said the service charges on IMPS are in line with the service charges on NEFT/RTGS transactions.