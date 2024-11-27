SBI Funds Management has appointed Nand Kishore as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Kishore was Deputy Managing Director (Global Markets) at SBI’s Corporate Centre in Mumbai, where he oversaw the bank’s treasury operations.

He will take over from Shamsher Singh.

Kishore has over 34 years of experience working with SBI across major banking verticals such as Branch Banking, International Operations, Treasury Operations and Investment Banking, Corporate Banking and Retail Operations.

He began his career at the SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become Deputy Managing Director.

Kishore said the largest fund house goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding reach and influence to become the first port of call for investors.