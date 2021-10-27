Money & Banking

SBI General Insurance ties up with Google Pay for policy payments

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 27, 2021

This marks Gpay’s first such alliance with an insurer

SBI General Insurance on Wednesday announced its technological collaboration with Google Pay that will enable users to buy SBI General’s health insurance on the Google Pay app.

“This is in line with SBI General’s vision to consistently expand its distribution of general insurance solutions through digital channels,” it said in a statement, adding that the collaboration also marks Google Pay’s first such alliance with an insurer in the country and will make health insurance available to customers.

Users will be able to buy both individual and family plans under Arogya Sanjeevani policy through Google Pay Spot.

“The pandemic has boosted the usage of digital platforms for various needs, and expectations from financial solutions have also matured. This collaboration is yet another endeavour to address this growing need for health insurance, thereby, bringing a larger number of people under the insurance fold,” said Prakash Chandra Kandpal, Managing Director and CEO, SBI General Insurance.

