SBI General Insurance net down at ₹75 crore

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 18, 2019 Published on July 18, 2019

SBI General Insurance registered a drop in net profit at ₹75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to ₹113 crore in the same period a year ago.

The drop in profit of the life insurance subsidiary of State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, was attributed to higher tax outgo.

The insurer’s gross underwritten premium grew 26.4 per cent to ₹1,278 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from ₹1,011 crore a year ago. It made an underwriting profit of ₹1.47 crore in the April to June 2019 quarter, compared to ₹6.91 crore in the same period a year ago.

