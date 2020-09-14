Money & Banking

SBI General Insurance, YES Bank ink corporate agency agreement

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

SBI General Insurance and YES Bank have signed a corporate agency agreement for the distribution of the general insurer’s retail products to customers of the private sector lender.

“SBI General has been doing meaningful associations with banks, payments apps, e-commerce players, brokers to strengthen its distribution footprint across the country,” it said in a statement on Monday, adding that the partnership will be committed to offering customers a broad range of non-life insurance products and services and deploying technology across the customer value chain to facilitate superior experiences for them.

