SBI General, Mahindra Insurance in tie-up

SBI General Insurance has partnered with Mahindra Insurance Brokers to increase insurance penetration in rural areas. “This association will enable the company to provide health insurance cover to a significant number of people in tier 2 and 3 markets and generate employment,” said SBI General Insurance in a statement on Wednesday.

SBI General is also associated with Mahindra Insurance Brokers Ltd (MIBL) for new cars, commercial vehicles, tractors and used cars, and provides vehicle Insurance with several add-ons. The two have also partnered in the digital space with PAYBIMA for affordable insurance solutions.

Noting that the pandemic has brought to the fore a large part of the population that does not have health insurance, PC Kandpal, Managing Director and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said the association will play out well in promoting health insurance awareness.

“We are excited to collaborate with SBI General Insurance under our Sajhedaari programme, a socially inclusive initiative designed to identify, train and certify Point of Sales Persons for insurance distribution, while enabling deeper insurance penetration in the country,” said Jaideep Devare, Managing Director, MIBL.