Money & Banking

SBI launches pre-approved two-wheeler loan scheme ‘SBI Easy Ride’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 02, 2021

Customers can apply for the Easy Ride loan for an amount up to ₹3 lakh at an interest rate of 10.5 per cent per annum onwards

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a pre-approved two-wheeler loan scheme ‘SBI Easy Ride’ through its digital banking platform YONO.

Eligible SBI customers can avail of two-wheeler loans, up to 85 per cent of on-road price subject to eligibility, through the YONO app without visiting the bank branch.

Customers can apply for the Easy Ride loan for an amount up to ₹3 lakh at an interest rate of 10.5 per cent per annum onwards for a maximum tenure of four years, the Bank said in a statement. The minimum loan amount has been fixed at ₹20,000.

Also read: SBI launches video call life certificate submission facility for pensioners

The Bank emphasised that the EMI is as low as ₹2,560 per lakh. The loan availed will be disbursed directly into the dealer's account.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said this digital loan offering will position the Bank at the initial stage of a customer’s life cycle by offering a two-wheeler loan and thereafter upgrade the relationship along with their growth.

Published on November 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like