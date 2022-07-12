SBI, HDFC Bank up FCNR(B) deposit rates

State Bank of India (SBI) has revised upwards the interest on Foreign Currency Non-Resident Deposits (FCNR(B)), with the interest rate on US-Dollar denominated deposits going up 80-85 basis points (bps).

This follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) taking temporary steps last week to enhance forex inflows, including doing away with ceiling on interest rates on incremental FCNR(B) and and Non-Resident (External) Rupee (NRE) deposits and exempting fresh deposits from maintenance of reserve ratios.

The new FCNR(B) deposit rates are effective from July 10.

New deposit rates

The interest rate on USD-denominated FCNR(B) deposit ranges from 2.85 per cent for a tenor of one year to less than two years (2 per cent earlier) and 3.25 per cent for a five-year tenor (2.45 per cent).

In the case of FCNR (B) deposits denominated in Pound Sterling (GBP), India’s largest bank has hiked interest rates by 25 bps across the board.

In the case of FCNR (B) deposits denominated in Canadian Dollar (CAD) and Euro, SBI has upped interest rates by 50 bps each across the board.

HDFC Bank hikes rates

HDFC Bank, too, has upped the interest rate on FCNR(B) deposits. But the quantum of hike could not be ascertained.

In the case of deposits up to two years and two-five years, the revised interest rates are effective from July 9 and July 1, respectively, per the private sector bank’s website.