State Bank of India (SBI) has increased by 25 basis points the benchmark rate that links to retail loans (including home and auto loans) and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans.

India’s largest bank has also upped the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which is linked to corporate loans, by 10 basis points across all tenors.

The revision in the benchmark lending rates takes effect from today.

The external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) and repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) have been increased by 25 basis points each to 9.15 per cent (from 8.90 per cent) and 8.75 per cent (from 8.50 per cent), respectively.

The six-month and one-year MCLR are now at 8.40 per cent (8.30 per cent earlier) and 8.50 per cent (8.40 per cent), respectively.

Also read

Amount under default to be the ceiling on which penal charges can be levied: RBI on digital loans

“The year will see a rise in financial frauds carried out by spyloan applications that offer easy loans after collecting a large amount of personal information”

Cybersecurity trends 2023: From Crime-as-a-Service to banking trojans, these are the threats to watch out for

 Hemant Kanoria, founder and erstwhile promoter of Srei

Resolution plan last effort to save Srei companies: Hemant Kanoria

D Venkatesh, Founder, Lentra

Lentra forays into Southeast Asia, aims to reach $100 million in ARR by 2024

comment COMMENT NOW   