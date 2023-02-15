State Bank of India (SBI) has increased by 25 basis points the benchmark rate that links to retail loans (including home and auto loans) and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans.

India’s largest bank has also upped the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which is linked to corporate loans, by 10 basis points across all tenors.

The revision in the benchmark lending rates takes effect from today.

The external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) and repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) have been increased by 25 basis points each to 9.15 per cent (from 8.90 per cent) and 8.75 per cent (from 8.50 per cent), respectively.

The six-month and one-year MCLR are now at 8.40 per cent (8.30 per cent earlier) and 8.50 per cent (8.40 per cent), respectively.