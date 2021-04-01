SBI internet banking, digital platform shut for maintenance

State Bank of India (RBI) has informed its customers via Twitter that its internet banking, digital banking platform ‘YONO’ and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be unavailable between 2.10 pm to 5.40 pm today as it is undertaking maintenance activities.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we upgrade our digital banking platforms to provide a better online banking experience,” SBI said.

A customer Sandeep Kr Jaiswal (@sandyjais007) tweeted that “It’s unavailable since morning not able to do anything (sic).”

Another customer Ahir Azamgarhia (@AhirAzamgarhia ) tweeted “ye 1 din mein aise kya update kr dete hu (what are you updating like this in one day).

Customers of private sector lender HDFC Bank faced intermittent problems with Internet and mobile banking on Tuesday.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking and Mobile Banking app. We are looking into it on priority for resolution.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime,” the bank said on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a late evening tweet on the same day, HDFC Bank said, “The issue faced by some of our customers in accessing NetBanking/ MobileBanking App stands resolved.”