SBI launches dedicated counters to cater to Current Account customers in 360 branches

State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday launched a dedicated counter across its 360 select branches to cater to Current Account customers.

The dedicated counter called Current Account Service Point (CASP), will address the critical needs of key Current Account customers and mobilize new customers, India’s largest bank said in a statement. It was launched by Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Managing Director (Retail & Digital Banking) on the occasion of the 66th Foundation Day of SBI.

Also read: SBI employees donate ₹62 crore to PM CARES Fund

“The initiative will also enable the customers in digitizing their processes and provide simplified technical solutions as per their requirements. CASP will be staffed by trained and dedicated Relationship Managers across all the centres,” it said .