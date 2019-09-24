SBI launches mobile app YONO in UK

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its digital banking app YONO in the UK, marking its global launch.
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar unveiled the app at an exclusive event hosted in coordination with the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in London on Monday.
“YONO SBI UK is one of the highlights of SBI’s technological capabilities. I am delighted to launch YONO for our UK customers, after its success in India,” said Kumar. “I am sure the easy-to-use features and refreshing design will ensure that the app offers a positive customer experience and showcases bank’s strong focus on digital banking,” he said.
Available on both the Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, YONO SBI UK is described as an enhanced mobile app which is “simple, intuitive, and user friendly” for customers to carry out almost all their banking needs. After the UK, the app will begin being launched by SBI at its other operations worldwide.
Richard Heald, UKIBC Group CEO, said: “It is exciting to see how passionate SBI is in its determination to deliver innovative technological products for its customers, particularly here in the UK which has a large Indian diaspora.” The app will allow customers with accounts at both SBI UK and SBI in India to access both accounts through one app, thereby improving the customer experience and ease-of-use.
The app would also allow customers to change their address, e-mail, mobile numbers online. SBI said that YONO also comes with a strong cordon of device binding to protect the security of customer funds. Launched in 2017 by SBI in India, YONO has become very popular, especially among the youth, as it caters to their banking and lifestyle needs simultaneously, SBI noted.
The UK version will offer SBI account holders numerous features like easy UK money transfers or payments and remittances to India, available 24x7 with attractive exchange rates on remittances to India and so on. The SBI UK said the facility to open an account online through the app will be made available soon.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...