SBI launches mobile app YONO in UK

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its digital banking app YONO in the UK, marking its global launch.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar unveiled the app at an exclusive event hosted in coordination with the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in London on Monday.

“YONO SBI UK is one of the highlights of SBI’s technological capabilities. I am delighted to launch YONO for our UK customers, after its success in India,” said Kumar. “I am sure the easy-to-use features and refreshing design will ensure that the app offers a positive customer experience and showcases bank’s strong focus on digital banking,” he said.

Available on both the Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store, YONO SBI UK is described as an enhanced mobile app which is “simple, intuitive, and user friendly” for customers to carry out almost all their banking needs. After the UK, the app will begin being launched by SBI at its other operations worldwide.

Richard Heald, UKIBC Group CEO, said: “It is exciting to see how passionate SBI is in its determination to deliver innovative technological products for its customers, particularly here in the UK which has a large Indian diaspora.” The app will allow customers with accounts at both SBI UK and SBI in India to access both accounts through one app, thereby improving the customer experience and ease-of-use.

The app would also allow customers to change their address, e-mail, mobile numbers online. SBI said that YONO also comes with a strong cordon of device binding to protect the security of customer funds. Launched in 2017 by SBI in India, YONO has become very popular, especially among the youth, as it caters to their banking and lifestyle needs simultaneously, SBI noted.

The UK version will offer SBI account holders numerous features like easy UK money transfers or payments and remittances to India, available 24x7 with attractive exchange rates on remittances to India and so on. The SBI UK said the facility to open an account online through the app will be made available soon.