State Bank of India has unveiled a ‘mobile handheld device’ for its financial inclusion customers for enhancing accessibility and convenience in availing banking services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry and mini statement.

The country’s largest lender, in a statement, said the device will bring kiosk banking directly to customer’s doorstep.

SBI underscored that the device offers greater flexibility to customer service point (CSP) agents, enabling them to reach out to customers wherever they are.

The initiative will particularly benefit customers who face challenges in accessing CSP outlets due to health issues, senior citizens and Divyangjans (persons with disabilities), it added.

Five banking services

The device will provide five core banking services – cash withdrawal, cash deposit, fund transfer, balance inquiry and mini statement in its initial phase.

These services account for more than 75 per cent of the total transactions conducted at SBI’s CSP outlets.

Additionally, the bank plans to expand its offerings by including services such as enrolments under social security schemes, account opening, remittance and card-based services shortly.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman of SBI, said: “Our goal is to make banking facilities accessible to all sections of society, particularly the unbanked, to fulfil the aspirations of financial inclusion.”

Introduction of the device will deepen financial inclusion and social welfare through digitisation by providing convenient and doorstep banking to SBI customers, he added.

