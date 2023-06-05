The State Bank of India has launched Project Kuber having four transaction banking hubs and one corporate salary package hub in Bengaluru.

“The objective is to source, facilitate, and cater to the various banking needs of customers, and these hubs will help increase SBI’s market share in liability products,” the bank said.

The hubs were inaugurated by the Chief General Manager of State Bank of India Bengaluru Circle, Nand Kishore, and are located at the SBI Administrative Building, Mysore Bank Circle, KG Road, Bengaluru, and Sampige Road, Malleshwaram.

According to the bank, these would serve as a one-stop destination for all payment and collection-related requirements and would offer services to corporate and non-corporate clients right from the initial stage of account opening to onboarding them onto SBI’s digital platforms.

A dedicated team of professionals will facilitate business partners and customers in availing of digital banking services such as Yono Business, e-Payments, and Cash Management Products.

Moreover, the digital initiatives are a step towards enhancing business relationships with corporations and helping them achieve integration of their business processes with banking services, SBI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance has started to expeditiously work on integrating all policyholders of Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd (SILIC) into the former’s systems.

