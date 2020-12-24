SBI Life Insurance acquires 8.99% stake in Paisalo Digital

SBI Life Insurance on Thursday said it had acquired 8.99 per cent stake in Paisalo Digital.

The transaction was for cash consideration of about ₹186.20 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

It has purchased 38 lakh equity shares of the company at ₹489.99 apiece, it further said, adding that the purchase was done in the normal course of business.

“The purchase transaction was undertaken on December 24, 2020,” SBI Life Insurance said.

Paisalo Digital is a non-banking finance company NBFC providing loans to individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, and to Joint Liability Group (MFI). It has 129 branches across the country.