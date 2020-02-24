Money & Banking

SBI mega Yono Quiz on February 27

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 24, 2020 Published on February 24, 2020

State Bank Of India (SBI) to holds its second edition of quiz competition - ‘Numero Yono’ for college students between ages of 18 to 30 years, pursuing their Undergraduate or Postgraduate courses. Quiz competition mainly to test their knowledge on current affairs, general knowledge. SBI, for winners, plans to offers scholarship up to ₹5.76 lakh based on the winning categories. The Regional Quiz for Karnataka is being held on February 27 at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town, Bengaluru. Registrations for participation is online and available at www.sbinumeroyono.com.

Published on February 24, 2020
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
₹25,000-cr LTRO: RBI gets ₹1.23-lakh-cr bids