SBI mega Yono Quiz on February 27

State Bank Of India (SBI) to holds its second edition of quiz competition - ‘Numero Yono’ for college students between ages of 18 to 30 years, pursuing their Undergraduate or Postgraduate courses. Quiz competition mainly to test their knowledge on current affairs, general knowledge. SBI, for winners, plans to offers scholarship up to ₹5.76 lakh based on the winning categories. The Regional Quiz for Karnataka is being held on February 27 at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Richmond Town, Bengaluru. Registrations for participation is online and available at www.sbinumeroyono.com.