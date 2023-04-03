The customers of State Bank of took to microblogging site Twitter on Monday to express outrage against disruptions in internet banking, UPI and YONO mobile application services.

The users complained that the bank’s servers were unresponsive leading to customers being logged out of their accounts, or delayed and failed transactions. Down Detector India, an outrage tracking website, stated that the bank’s services were not working since Monday morning.

The state-owned bank, had on April 1, issued a notice saying that platform services will be down from 1.30 to 4.45 pm on Saturday owing to annual closing activity. However, no downtime was specified for April 3, the first working day of the new financial year. Some customers also claimed that SBI’s services have not been functioning properly since March 31.

Late evening, SBI issued a statement blaming the downtime to a “technical glitch” leading to some of its digital services being impacted for a few hours.

“However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored. We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers,” it said, adding that the bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences.