SBI, NSE Academy tie-up to promote financial literacy

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 09, 2022
Offers e-courses to enable learners gather knowledge on various aspects of banking and financial services

State Bank of India’s Strategic Training Unit has entered into a partnership with NSE Academy to promote financial literacy as a necessary life skill.

Learners can start to enroll from February 9 for the five inaugural Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform, the bank said in a statement.

The course duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week on the course, it added.

The five MOOCs that the Bank is offering are: “Banking Fundamentals”, MSME Lending in a Nutshell”. “Electronic Payment System in India”, ”Priority Sector Lending Norms” and “NRI Business & Compliance” .

The courses, curated by the SBI, are a good blend of theory and operational aspects enabling learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics.

The bank said the courses are suitably enriched with real-life case studies and scenarios, offering experiential learning for working professionals and learners.

Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said “We are sanguine that our collaboration, with focus on functional courses for learners in the BFSI sector, will benefit millions of career-oriented individuals.

“We believe that SBI’s e-courses will enable learners to gather good knowledge of various aspects of banking and financial services and help them add value in their professional lives.”

Published on February 09, 2022
State Bank of India
skill development

