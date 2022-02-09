SBI, NSE Academy tie-up to promote financial literacy

State Bank of India’s Strategic Training Unit has entered into a partnership with NSE Academy to promote financial literacy as a necessary life skill.

Learners can start to enroll from February 9 for the five inaugural Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) of SBI on the NSE Knowledge Hub platform, the bank said in a statement.

The course duration ranges from 3-6 weeks, and learners are expected to spend 2-3 hours each week on the course, it added.

The five MOOCs that the Bank is offering are: “Banking Fundamentals”, MSME Lending in a Nutshell”. “Electronic Payment System in India”, ”Priority Sector Lending Norms” and “NRI Business & Compliance” .

The courses, curated by the SBI, are a good blend of theory and operational aspects enabling learners to have a deeper understanding of fundamentals of banking, compliance, lending norms and a host of other topics.

The bank said the courses are suitably enriched with real-life case studies and scenarios, offering experiential learning for working professionals and learners.

Om Prakash Mishra, DMD (HR) & CDO, SBI said “We are sanguine that our collaboration, with focus on functional courses for learners in the BFSI sector, will benefit millions of career-oriented individuals.

“We believe that SBI’s e-courses will enable learners to gather good knowledge of various aspects of banking and financial services and help them add value in their professional lives.”