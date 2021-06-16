Money & Banking

SBI offers revamping of loan for personal segment borrowers

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on June 16, 2021

Those who had availed of a loan before April 1, 2021, are eligible.

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced offering restructuring of loans to its eligible personal segment borrowers who availed home loans, Xpress credit, education loans and auto loans before April 1, 2021.

According to the bank, the eligible borrowers may access the following link and opt for restructuring (under Resolution Framework 2.00).

The link: https://covid19restruct.sbi.co.in:8443/EMIRestruct/EMI_CustomerLogin.jsp

