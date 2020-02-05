SBI plans evaluation metrics for officers

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to link grant of extension for officers to ‘evaluation metrics’ comprising parameters such as performance, attitude and credentials, compliance and integrity, conduct, and benchmark-qualifying score.

The cases of officers for the purpose of grant of extension in service, or otherwise, will be reviewed in two stages under the evaluation metrics: first stage – on completion of 30 years of service/pensionable service, or on attaining 55 years of age, whichever occurs first (for grant of extension in service up to 58 years of age); second stage – on attaining 58 years of age for grant of extension/continuation in service up to 60 years of age being the age of retirement.

But there is a lingering fear among trade unions that the introduction of the evaluation metrics may be an attempt to bring down the wage cost, thereby improving the cost-to-income ratio.

The evaluation metrics will be applicable for all cases of extension in service falling due with effect from July 1. Review for grant of extension in service, or otherwise, will be undertaken six months before the date on which the officer completes the prescribed age/ service. As of March-end 2019, SBI had 1,08,113 officers.

“In order to bring greater effectiveness and objectivity while considering extension in service, it has been decided by the competent authority to introduce an evaluation metrics to be adopted for this,” said a circular. Referring to the newly-proposed system of evaluation metrics in SBI for officers, KS Krishna, General Secretary, All-India SBI Employees’ Association, said: “The experience and expertise gained by the officers after putting in 30 years of service or 55 years of age will be of immense benefit to the bank, and will definitely be reflected in any evaluation exercise.

“The aim must not be elimination of experienced officers on the ground of age. Even now, SBI is engaging the services of retired officers of the bank in certain regular jobs, instead of making adequate recruitment and promotions.”

Review committee

The benchmark-qualifying score has been pegged at 65 out of 100. Cases getting less than 65 would require to be referred to the review committee for recommendations for granting extension/ short extension/ no extension and to be put up to the authority competent to refuse extension. Those getting score of 65 and above will be considered for extension by the competent authority.

Performance, which is linked to a career development system, has been assigned a maximum score of 50. When it comes to attitude and credentials (includes mandatory learning and certification courses), a maximum score of 10 has been assigned. Under the compliance and integrity head, the score could be 15 or nil.

Under the head ‘conduct’, separate scores will be assigned for ‘continued usefulness to the bank’ (0 to 5); attitude towards seniors/ peers/ subordinates (0 to 5); social-media violation (0 to 5); external influence for transfer/ promotion (0 to 2); and attitude towards customer service (0 to 8).