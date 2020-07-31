SBI Q1 profit jumps 81% y-o-y to ₹4,189 crore

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 81 per cent jump in first quarter standalone net profit at ₹4,189 crore on the back of lower loan loss provision burden and profit on sale of a portion of its investment in subsidiary SBI Life lnsurance Company Ltd.
India’s largest bank had reported a net profit of ₹2,312 crore in the year ago quarter.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹26,641 crore (₹22,939 crore in the year ago quarter).
Other income was edged down to ₹7,957 crore (₹8,015 crore).
Loan loss provisions were 19 per cent lower yoy at ₹9,420 crore (₹11,648 crore).
The bank earned a profit of ₹1,540 crore on sale of certain portion of its investment in subsidiary SBI Life lnsurance Company Ltd.
As at June-end 2020, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.44 per cent of gross advances against 6.15 per cent in the preceding quarter.
As at June-end 2020, net NPAs fell to 1.86 per cent of net advances against 2.23 per cent in the preceding quarter.
During the reporting quarter, the bank has made an additional provision of ₹1,836 crore on account of Covid-related accounts. A provision of ₹3,008 crore is held by the bank on Covid-related accounts as on June 30, 2020.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...