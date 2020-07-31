SBI Q1 profit jumps 81% y-o-y to ₹4,189 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 81 per cent jump in first quarter standalone net profit at ₹4,189 crore on the back of lower loan loss provision burden and profit on sale of a portion of its investment in subsidiary SBI Life lnsurance Company Ltd.

India’s largest bank had reported a net profit of ₹2,312 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 16 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹26,641 crore (₹22,939 crore in the year ago quarter).

Other income was edged down to ₹7,957 crore (₹8,015 crore).

Loan loss provisions were 19 per cent lower yoy at ₹9,420 crore (₹11,648 crore).

The bank earned a profit of ₹1,540 crore on sale of certain portion of its investment in subsidiary SBI Life lnsurance Company Ltd.

As at June-end 2020, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 5.44 per cent of gross advances against 6.15 per cent in the preceding quarter.

As at June-end 2020, net NPAs fell to 1.86 per cent of net advances against 2.23 per cent in the preceding quarter.

During the reporting quarter, the bank has made an additional provision of ₹1,836 crore on account of Covid-related accounts. A provision of ₹3,008 crore is held by the bank on Covid-related accounts as on June 30, 2020.