SBI rolls out two mobile ATMs in Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

The State Bank of India (SBI) in Bengaluru rolled out two mobile ATMs last week to help the public to draw cash for their requirements during the lockdown.

The mobile ATMs will travel across the cityto help customers /public who are not able to go to the ATM for their cash requirements.

“The Mobile ATMs are getting good response from public and will move the places where there is need and good demand. Apart from this, our other ATM/Recyclers will function as usual. The customers/public are requested to make the best use of this facility,” said a bank release.

