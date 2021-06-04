SBI sanctions ₹3725 crore for Noida International Airport

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has sanctioned a loan of ₹3725 crore for the development of Noida International Airport (NIA) which is being developed by Yamuna International Airport (YIAPL) and will be the second airport in National Capital Region (NCR).
A statement issued by YIAPL said that the funding is a crucial milestone for the project as it validates the financial viability of the project while also outlining the next steps for the establishment of NIA.
“The entire loan of ₹3725 crore has been underwritten by SBI on a door-to-door loan tenor of 20 years,” Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of YIAPL said. Further he mentioned that the project will not only boost the Indian economy but will also help in employment generation in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR region.
The airport is being developed in close partnership with the government of Uttar Pradesh and the Central government. The State government’s continued support towards the project has been vital in the process so far. YIAPL now looks forward to the conclusion of the UP government’s resettlement and rehabilitation process and the start of the construction of the airport, the statement mentioned.
Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), a fully owned subsidiary of Flughafen Zurich AG, is the main shareholder of YIAPL and is injecting ₹2005 crore into the development of NIA.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...