SBI to contribute ₹11 cr to PM Cares Fund to help fight Covid-19

Mumbai | Updated on March 01, 2021 Published on March 01, 2021

Early last year, SBI committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against Covid-19

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to contribute ₹11 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, in a statement, said, “The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible Corporate Citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government’s efforts to vaccinate all.”

Early last year, SBI committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against Covid-19. Additionally, SBI employees had contributed ₹107 crore to the Fund, said the statement.

