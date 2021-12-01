SBI to engage consultant for performance evaluation of Directors

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to engage the services of a consultant to carry out performance evaluation of all the Directors on the Board of the Bank, Central Board and Board Level Committees.
Currently, India’s largest bank has 13 Directors on the Central Board and 10 Board Level Committees, including Executive Committee of the Central Board, Audit Committee, Risk Management Committee, and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.
The consultant is expected to devise parameters for performance evaluation and assess the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between management and the board of directors that is necessary for the Central Board, Chairman, Directors (Executive and Non-executive), and Board Level Committees to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.
Accordingly, the consultant is required to prepare questionnaires separately for Central Board, Chairman, Executive Directors (other than Chairman), Non-Executive Directors and Board Level Committees and deploy an online platform to receive feedback.
The parameters that the consultant draws up for performance evaluation will include the aspects suggested by Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Bank. The consultant will have one to one interaction with the Directors for evaluation and prepare a report on the performance evaluation exercise along with recommendations/views for improvement.
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...