SBI to explore possibility of offloading 6% stake of the bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 15, 2021

Intends to go through the IPO route

State Bank of India (SBI) is exploring the possibility to offload 6 per cent stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Ltd through the initial public offer (IPO) route.

The Executive Committee of Central Board of the bank has accorded approval for the same, India’s largest bank said in a regulatory filing

This is subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.

