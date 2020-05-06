SBI to extending loan moratorium to NBFCs selectively

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
After holding out since March 27, State Bank of India (SBI) has finally decided to offer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) three months moratorium on a case to case basis under the Reserve Bank of India’s COVID-19 regulatory relief package.
NBFCs had brought to RBI’s notice that while they are offering the three month (from March 1 to May 31) moratorium to their customers on term loans and deferment of interest on working capital facilities, Banks are reluctant to extend the moratorium to them. This has put the NBFCs in a fix, leading to a liquidity squeeze.
Even in the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO), Banks have shown preference to invest only in ‘AAA’ and ‘AA’ papers of NBFCs, denying many the benefit of liquidity.
SBI is expected to closely look at the moratorium extended by NBFCs to their customers and these companies post moratorium cashflow, before extending the benefit of moratorium to them.
While welcoming this decision by SBI, Mahesh Thakkar, Director General, Finance Industry Development Council, said if the RBI asks banks to extend the moratorium on loans to their customers for three more months (beyond May 31) then NBFCs too should get the benefit on their borrowings from banks for the same period.
On the issue of Banks not offering NBFCs moratorium, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a recent interview to a wire agency, said: “We have said two things in the March 27 circular that there will be a moratorium on repayment of instalments falling due during three months.
“The exact words are '…lending institutions are permitted to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all instalments…'. We have also said '…lending institutions shall frame Board approved polices for providing the above-mentioned reliefs…'
The Governor observed that each bank has to assess its own liquidity position, capital adequacy and its own financials. The banks have to take a considered call taking into account these factors, he added.
“So far as RBI is concerned, there is sufficient clarity. So far as implementation is concerned, each bank has to take into account these factors and then grant moratorium,” Das said.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
While the procedure is fairly simple, the other nuances of pricing, return and mark-to-market are rather ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...