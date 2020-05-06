SBI to extending loan moratorium to NBFCs selectively

After holding out since March 27, State Bank of India (SBI) has finally decided to offer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) three months moratorium on a case to case basis under the Reserve Bank of India’s COVID-19 regulatory relief package.

NBFCs had brought to RBI’s notice that while they are offering the three month (from March 1 to May 31) moratorium to their customers on term loans and deferment of interest on working capital facilities, Banks are reluctant to extend the moratorium to them. This has put the NBFCs in a fix, leading to a liquidity squeeze.

Even in the targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO), Banks have shown preference to invest only in ‘AAA’ and ‘AA’ papers of NBFCs, denying many the benefit of liquidity.

SBI is expected to closely look at the moratorium extended by NBFCs to their customers and these companies post moratorium cashflow, before extending the benefit of moratorium to them.

While welcoming this decision by SBI, Mahesh Thakkar, Director General, Finance Industry Development Council, said if the RBI asks banks to extend the moratorium on loans to their customers for three more months (beyond May 31) then NBFCs too should get the benefit on their borrowings from banks for the same period.

On the issue of Banks not offering NBFCs moratorium, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a recent interview to a wire agency, said: “We have said two things in the March 27 circular that there will be a moratorium on repayment of instalments falling due during three months.

“The exact words are '…lending institutions are permitted to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all instalments…'. We have also said '…lending institutions shall frame Board approved polices for providing the above-mentioned reliefs…'

The Governor observed that each bank has to assess its own liquidity position, capital adequacy and its own financials. The banks have to take a considered call taking into account these factors, he added.

“So far as RBI is concerned, there is sufficient clarity. So far as implementation is concerned, each bank has to take into account these factors and then grant moratorium,” Das said.