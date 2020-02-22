SBI to increase safe deposit locker rental charges by up to 50 per cent

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
If you have a safe deposit locker with State Bank of India, be prepared to pay higher rentals as India's largest bank has decided to increase locker rental charges by up to 50 per cent with effect from March 31, 2020.
SBI will increase safe deposit locker rental charges by a third, across the board, in metro and urban areas. In the case of Semi-Urban and Rural (SURU) areas, the increase in these charges will range from 20 to 50 per cent.
The proposed locker rental charges in metro and urban areas (excluding Goods & Service Tax) are: Rs 2,000 for small locker (Rs 1,500 now); Rs 4,000 for medium locker (Rs 3,000); Rs 8,000 for large locker (Rs 6,000); and Rs 12,000 for extra large locker (Rs 9,000).
The proposed locker rental charges in SURU areas (excluding Goods & Service Tax) are: Rs 1,500 for small locker (Rs 1,000 now); Rs 3,000 for medium locker (Rs 2,000); Rs 6,000 for large locker (Rs 5,000); and Rs 9,000 for extra large locker (Rs 7,000).
So, with effect from March 31, 2020, customers of SBI's SURU branches will be paying locker rental charges that its metro and urban branch customers are currently paying.
The increase in safe deposit locker charges comes in the backdrop of Banks being asked by the Reserve Bank of India to not levy any charges on their savings bank account holders for funds transfers done through NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) system with effect from January 1, 2020. Further, in late December 2019, the Finance Ministry said digital transactions undertaken via RuPay and UPI (unified payments interface) will be without any Merchant Discount Rate.
Given that banks are required to provide the above mentioned services without any charges, they are seen upping charges on other services or cutting down the number of free services.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...