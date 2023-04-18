The Executive Committee of State Bank of India’s Central Board on Tuesday approved long term fund raising of up to $2 billion in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY24.

The fund raising will be in single/multiple tranches under ‘Reg-S/144A’, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes, India’s largest bank said in a regulatory filing.

According to an article in lexology.com, any offering of securities anywhere in the world must be either registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) or exempt.

“The two primary exemptions from such requirements that are most often utilized in international securities offerings are Rule 144A (offers and sales to qualified institutional buyers inside the US) and Regulation S (sales to investors outside the US in offshore transactions). These two exemptions commonly work in tandem,” per the article.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday approved the raising of capital aggregating up to ₹6,500 crore in FY24 via issue of fresh equity capital and Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds.

The bank, in a regulatory filing, said it will raise up to ₹4,500 crore by issue of fresh equity capital.

The equity capital raise could be in the form of follow-on public offer/qualified institutional placement/rights issue/preferential Issue and/or Basel III compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds (domestic and foreign currency).

It will also issue of Basel III compliant Tier-2 bonds up to ₹2,000 crore.