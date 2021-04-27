SBI to recruit 6,344 junior associates

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Here’s some good news for job-seekers in the current pandemic-ravaged times. State Bank of India (SBI) has just announced vacancies for recruiting 6,344 Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).
This recruitment drive comes in the backdrop of the possibility of companies slowing hiring due to the adverse impact of Covid-19 on their operations as well as demand for goods & services. So, there is likely to be fierce competition for the vacancies.
Though under the essential academic qualifications, India’s largest bank has prescribed “graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government”, it is likely that many with professional qualifications, including engineering, law, management, among others, will have a shot at the exam.
This time around the number of vacancies, including regular, backlog and special recruitment drive, advertised are about 35 per cent less vis-a-vis last year.
The age criteria for the general candidates to take the exam is “not below 20 years and not above 28 years” as on April 1, 2021. For the other categories, there is relaxation in the upper age limit.
The starting Basic Pay for Junior Associate is now higher at ₹19,900 against ₹13,075 earlier.
This hike in Basic Pay follows the signing of the industry-wide 11th Bipartite Wage settlement in November 2020, whereby bank employees — officers, staff and sub-staff — got a 15 per cent hike in the payslip component.
BankBazaar to add 600 new hires to support growth and expansion in FY22
As per SBI’s recrutiment advertisement, the total starting emoluments of a Clerical Cadre employee payable in a metro like Mumbai will be around ₹29,000 per month (₹26,000 earlier).
This is inclusive of Dearness Allowance, other allowances at the current rate and two additional increments for newly recruited graduate junior associates. Allowances may vary depending upon the place of posting.
Women Business Correspondents: Agents of change in India’s financial inclusion
According to the bank, the new recruits will be on probation for a minimum period of 6 months. They will be required to complete e-lessons during the probation, for getting confirmed in the bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same.
Further, before the probation period comes to an end, their performance will be evaluated and the probation period of those employees whose performance fails to meet the bank’s expectation, may be extended.
