Money & Banking

SBI to seek shareholder nod to raise ₹20,000 crore via public issue

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2020 Published on June 16, 2020

To hold general meeting on July 14

State Bank of India (SBI) will be seeking shareholders’ approval to raise up to ₹20,000 crore by way of a public issue, including a follow-on offer and private placement. A general meeting of SBI’s shareholders is scheduled for July 14.

In a regulatory filing, India’s largest bank said that based on the assumptions of growth in Risk Weighted Assets and plough-back of profits, it may require to raise additional capital during FY21.

In an environment of heightened uncertainty caused by Covid-19, the RBI is of the view that banks must conserve capital to retain their capacity to support the economy and absorb losses, it added. “Further, the bank requires adequate capital to match the anticipated growth in assets and comply with the stipulated level of capital adequacy, especially on account of the requirement of Capital Conservation Buffer, i.e., additional 0.625 per cent, by September 2020, (and)...Counter Cyclical Capital Buffer in the range of 0- 2.50 per cent, depending on the RBI announcement, which may come with a lead time of four quarters,” SBI said.

Earlier attempts

The bank’s attempt to raise equity capital of ₹20,000 crore during FY19 and FY20, by the issuance of common equity to investors other than the Government of India (GoI), did not materialise as the market conditions were not conducive, said the filing.

The approval of the RBI and the GoI for raising further equity capital was in place till March 31, 2020, while the shareholders’ approval for the same expired on December 6, 2019.

“Therefore, the Board of Directors has accorded approval for extension of the validity period for raising equity capital up to ₹20,000 crore from the market by way of an FPO/QIP/preferential allotment/rights issue/any other mode or a combination of these, till 31st March, 2021,” the filing said.

According to the BSE filing, SBI plans to mop up the resources via a follow-on public offer or private placement, including QIP/GDR/ADR or a combination of these instruments, as decided on by the board.

This resource raising exercise is subject to the condition that the GoI’s shareholding in the equity share capital of the bank does not fall below 52 per cent at any point of time.

Published on June 16, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ABSLI launches Child’s Future Assured Plan