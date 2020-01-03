SBI to sell up to 50 lakh equity shares

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool: a multi-functional air purifier
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it intends to divest up to 1.0101 per cent (50 lakh equity shares) of its equity shareholding in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL) through a competitive bidding process.
In its invitation for submission of bids for Partial disinvestment of its stake in NSEIL, India's largest bank said bids should be submitted by the bidders for a minimum lot of 10 lakh shares. Potential bidders have to submit their duly executed bid by 5 pm on January 15.
During FY2019 too, SBI had made partial divestment from its strategic investment in National Stock Exchange.
