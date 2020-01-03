Money & Banking

SBI to sell up to 50 lakh equity shares

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said it intends to divest up to 1.0101 per cent (50 lakh equity shares) of its equity shareholding in National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSEIL) through a competitive bidding process.

In its invitation for submission of bids for Partial disinvestment of its stake in NSEIL, India's largest bank said bids should be submitted by the bidders for a minimum lot of 10 lakh shares. Potential bidders have to submit their duly executed bid by 5 pm on January 15.

During FY2019 too, SBI had made partial divestment from its strategic investment in National Stock Exchange.

Published on January 03, 2020
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Regulator never sleeps: Shaktikanta Das to RBI staff