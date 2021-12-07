SBI to sign MoU with Kendriya Sainik Board

State Bank of India (SBI) said it will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kendriya Sainik Board to support and educate the children of war veterans, ex-servicemen, and war widows.

India’s largest bank said it will provide a grant of ₹1,000 per month to 8,333 war veterans’ children.

According to the statement, the bank has contributed ₹10 crore to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. The Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI, said: “We express our gratitude to soldiers who valiantly safeguard our nation and protect its citizens despite facing enormous hardships. We believe our efforts will help make a difference in the lives of the war veterans and their families.”