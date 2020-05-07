SBI hikes mark up on floating rate home loans by 20 bps

The pandemic impact on Q1
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
State Bank of India (SBI) has increased the risk premium it charges over and above its external benchmark rate (EBR) by 20 basis points (bps) for floating rate home loans for salaried customers with effect from May 1.
The possibility of stress building up in its home loan portfolio due to pay cuts and job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown and the continuing sequential slowdown, which set in during Q1(April-June): 2018- 19, may have prompted this move.
While India’s largest bank has kept its EBR steady at 7.05 per cent, it has revised the mark up on floating rate home loans upwards by 20 bps. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.
For a floating rate home loan of up to Rs 30 lakh, the new mark up is 35 bps over EBR against 15 bps earlier. Hence, the effective rate will be 7.40 per cent against 7.20 per cent earlier.
For a floating rate home loan of above Rs 30 lakh and up to Rs 75 lakh, the new mark up is 60 bps over EBR against 40 bps earlier. Hence, the effective rate will be 7.65 per cent against 7.45 per cent earlier.
For a floating rate home loan of above Rs 75 lakh, the new mark up is 70 bps over EBR against 50 bps earlier. Hence, the effective rate will be 7.75 per cent against 7.55 per cent earlier.
SBI last cut the EBR on March 27 by 75 bps from 7.80 per cent to 7.05 per cent following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashing its policy repo rate from 5.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent.
Meanwhile, SBI has announced a reduction in its MCLR (marginal cost of funds based lending rate) by 15 bps across all tenors with effect from May 10. The one year MCLR will come down to 7.25 per cent from 7.40 per cent.
Consequently, EMIs (equated monthly installments) on eligible home loan accounts (linked to MCLR) will get cheaper by about Rs 255 for a 30 year loan of Rs. 25 lakh, the Bank said in a statement.
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Set to debut in India later this year, will this global new model replicate the success of its bigger ...
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...