SBI widens scope of compassionate appointment scheme to cover the deceased employees’ dependents

State Bank of India (SBI) has enlarged the scope of its scheme for compassionate appointment to support the dependents of the deceased employees.
This will help the dependent tide over the sudden crisis due to death/premature retirement of the sole bread earner of the family.
The Bank’s revised scheme for compassionate appointment will cover a dependent family member of a permanent employee who dies while in service or retires on medical grounds due to incapacitation before reaching the age of 55 years.
The “Revised Scheme for Compassionate Appointment” will also cover the death due to Covid-19 with retrospective effect from March 24, 2020 (the date of announcement of first nationwide lockdown).
The benefit of retrospective implementation will be extended only to the dependents of employees who expired due to Covid-19.
The dependents of the deceased employee can exercise option to choose between “Revised Scheme for Compassionate Appointment” or “Scheme for payment of Ex-gratia in lieu of Compassionate Appointment” at their choice subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria.
If the dependent family members of some of the deceased employees, who died due to Covid-19, on or after March 24, 2020, have received ex-gratia under “Scheme for payment of Ex-gratia in lieu of Compassionate Appointment” but wanted to opt for the “Revised Scheme for Compassionate Appointment”, they will have to refund the entire ex-gratia amount received, subject to his /her application for appointment being approved.
KS Krishna, General Secretary, All India State Bank of India Employees’ Association (AISBIEA), said: “The Scheme of Compassionate Appointment is a great solace and security for the employees and officers.
“We humbly request (the management) that the effective date of the new scheme be synchronised with the IBA-GoI approved scheme -- August 05, 2014 -- so that the distressed family of the departed employees since then are also rendered justice.”
The compassionate appointment is in the clerical and sub-staff cadre only. Such appointments will be sanctioned to the dependents of the deceased/premature retired employee where the monthly income of the family is less than 75 per cent of the last drawn gross salary.
In case an application is rejected under the “Revised Scheme for Compassionate Appointment”, the same may be considered under the “Scheme for payment of Ex-gratia in lieu of Compassionate Appointment”.
