State Bank of India (SBI) will increase the number of Customer Service Points (CSPs) from about 79,000 now to 1 lakh by 31st March 2024 as part of its Financial Inclusion (FI) drive.

India’s largest bank, in a statement, said it is poised to improve the entire FI ecosystem by extending doorstep banking via handheld devices and introducing IRIS scan utility. The Bank will further strengthen the availability of micro ATMs and passbook printers at CSP outlets.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI, emphasised on “creating 1 lakh CSP touch points by 31st March 2024”. He proposed a vision map that will ensure achieving the technological changes necessary to offer solutions to optimally leverage the Business Correspondent channel.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit