SBI’s internet banking services to remain unavailable for five hours on December 11

The State Bank of India’s Internet Banking services will remain unavailable for five hours on December 11 due to maintenance work.

The services will be unavailable as the bank will be undertaking a technology upgrade during early morning hours. This will impact services including INB, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business and UPI.

“We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on December 11, 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us,” SBI said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” it said.