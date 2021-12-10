Money & Banking

SBI’s internet banking services to remain unavailable for five hours on December 11

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2021

During this period, the users will not be able to use features INB/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business/UPI

The State Bank of India’s Internet Banking services will remain unavailable for five hours on December 11 due to maintenance work.

The services will be unavailable as the bank will be undertaking a technology upgrade during early morning hours. This will impact services including INB, Yono, Yono Lite, Yono Business and UPI.

“We will be undertaking technology upgrade in early morning hours on December 11, 2021 from 23:30 hrs to 4:30 hrs (300 minutes). During this period, INB/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us,” SBI said in a statement posted to its official Twitter account.

“We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience,” it said.

Published on December 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like