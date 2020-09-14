Scheduled Banks collectively received ₹6,09,763 crore deposits in April-Aug

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
All Scheduled Banks (ASBs) collectively received about 2.75 times more deposit inflows in the first five months of the current financial year at ₹6,09,763 crore against ₹2,21,737 crore in the year ago period.
This deposit jump comes despite drastic deposit rate cuts as savers preferred the safety of bank deposits vis-a-vis investments in other financial assets.
Credit outstanding of ASBs’ fell by ₹1,64,019 crore in the period against a decline of ₹83,827 crore in the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the economy to almost a grinding halt, which in turn had deleterious effect on credit demand.
Due to lack of credit appetite, banks invested a whopping ₹6,81,453 crore in central and state government securities against ₹1,99,188 crore in the year-ago period.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s “Scheduled Bank’s Statement of Position in India”, in the fortnight ended August 28, 2020, ASBs deposits jumped by ₹95,126 crore while their credit declined by ₹8,354 crore. However, their investments in central and state government securities rose by ₹40,803 crore during the fortnight.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...