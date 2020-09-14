Money & Banking

Scheduled Banks collectively received ₹6,09,763 crore deposits in April-Aug

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Deposit growth is expected to be robust in Indian banks   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

All Scheduled Banks (ASBs) collectively received about 2.75 times more deposit inflows in the first five months of the current financial year at ₹6,09,763 crore against ₹2,21,737 crore in the year ago period.

This deposit jump comes despite drastic deposit rate cuts as savers preferred the safety of bank deposits vis-a-vis investments in other financial assets.

Credit outstanding of ASBs’ fell by ₹1,64,019 crore in the period against a decline of ₹83,827 crore in the corresponding period last year. This was mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the economy to almost a grinding halt, which in turn had deleterious effect on credit demand.

Due to lack of credit appetite, banks invested a whopping ₹6,81,453 crore in central and state government securities against ₹1,99,188 crore in the year-ago period.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s “Scheduled Bank’s Statement of Position in India”, in the fortnight ended August 28, 2020, ASBs deposits jumped by ₹95,126 crore while their credit declined by ₹8,354 crore. However, their investments in central and state government securities rose by ₹40,803 crore during the fortnight.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 14, 2020
cooperative banks
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.