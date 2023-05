HDFC Asset Management Company has received the final approval for a change in control to HDFC Bank from Housing Development Finance Corporation.

The change in majority control was part of the amalgamation of Housing Development Finance Corporation into HDFC Bank. The merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank is in the final stages and is expected to be completed in few months.

HDFC Asset Management shares were down at ₹1.36 per cent at ₹1,743 on Wednesday.