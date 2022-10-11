Securitisation volumes, originated largely by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFC), have grown by about 70 per cent to ₹73,000 crore in H1 (April-September) FY2023, compared to over ₹43,000 crore in H1 FY2022, according to ICRA.

Of this, about ₹40,000 crore of assets were securitised in Q2 (July-September) FY2023, which implies a 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth over volumes seen in Q1 (April-June) FY2023 and 54 per cent year-on-year growth over Q2 FY2022, as per the rating agency’s assessment.

The agency said the growth in volumes can be attributed to continuing improvement in the macroeconomic scenario following the lowered risks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant robust credit growth for NBFCs and HFCs.

Abhishek Dafria, Vice-President and Group Head-Structured Finance Ratings, ICRA, said: “The growth in securitisation volumes in the current year is in line with ICRA’s earlier estimates and should comfortably cross ₹1.5 lakh crore for the full year.

“The year started on a high note with Q1 FY2023 securitisation volumes being almost double the volumes seen in Q1 FY2022. The buoyancy has continued in the second quarter with securitisation volumes in Q2 FY2023 being more than 50 per cent higher than the volumes seen in the corresponding quarter of last year.”

Dafria observed that the favourable macro-economic scenario, growing fund requirements to support higher disbursements, and stable collection efficiencies are some of the key reasons for the momentum.

The high activity in the securitisation space reaffirms the fact that, for many originators, this remains a key funding tool to support growth plans, he said.

Further, the high disbursements seen in the last 2-3 quarters by NBFCs and HFCs would result in higher availability of retail loans to be securitised for the second half of the year, which should result in stronger volumes despite the increase in interest rates in recent months.

Overall, securitisation volumes remain dominated by mortgage-backed loans, accounting for about 46 per cent, followed by vehicle loan segment, accounting for about 28 per cent.

Covid impact on microfinance

Microfinance loans had seen a sharp drop in volumes during the first half of FY2021 and FY2022 on account of Covid-19; however, for H1 FY2023, microfinance loans formed about 15 per cent of overall securitisation volumes, in line with pre-Covid levels.

Sachin Joglekar, Assistant Vice-President and Sector Head, ICRA, said: “Over the last few years, mortgage-backed securitisation has been dominated by one large HFC (HDFC). With the impending merger of this entity and likely exit from securitisation space, we expect some reduction in overall volumes from FY2024.”

However, the impact will be negated to a large extent due to the entry of new players securitising their assets.

“Share of mortgage-backed securitisation, however, would reduce and fall behind vehicle loan securitisation. On the other hand, microfinance loans, whose volumes had dipped considerably during the Covid period, are back in demand with investors, especially given the benefits of being priority-sector loans,” Joglekar said.

He noted that this year also witnessed high traction in consumer loans and personal loans, which will positively impact the overall market.