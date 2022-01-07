Senior citizens seek hike in additional interest rates on deposits

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
With deposit rates heading south and the cost of living zooming north, senior citizens want the Government to ensure that they get at least 100-200 basis points higher interest rates on their deposits over and above banks’ prevailing card rate to make ends meet.
For offering higher deposit rates, the Government could incentivise Banks by either giving them tax concession or lowering the deposit insurance premium they pay on senior citizens term deposits, say experts.
According to Reserve Bank of India data, the weighted average domestic term deposit rates (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks has come down by 372 basis points from 8.76 per cent in November 2013 to 5.04 per cent in November 2021.
So, on a Rs 1 lakh deposit, earnings have gone down by Rs 3,720 per annum. Lower deposit rates amid stubborn retail inflation are pinching senior citizens hard.
TPR Unny, Secretary-General, All India Senior Citizens Confederation (AISSCON), observed that presently, banks, on average, are giving 50 basis additional interest rates to senior citizens over their card rate.
He opined that Banks should increase the additional interest rate to 150-200 basis points. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01 per cent.
Deposits made by senior citizens are a source of stable deposits for Banks. According to experts, about 20 per cent of deposits in the banking system is from senior citizens.
Banking expert V Viswanathan said Banks could be spurred to offer higher interest rates on senior citizens’ deposits of a minimum of three years duration by reducing the deposit insurance premium to 10 paise per Rs 100 from Rs 12 paise specifically on these deposits.
Further, special renewable energy/green deposit schemes can be offered to senior citizens at attractive interest rates. This money can be used for lending to the renewable energy sector or invested inbonds floated for this purpose.
Full or part of the income derived from such lending (out of the deposits from senior citizens) can be exempted from banks total income, said Viswanathan.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...